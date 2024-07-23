wrestling / News
Updated Card For WWE SummerSlam
July 22, 2024 | Posted by
WWE has an updated card for SummerSlam following this week’s episode of Raw. You can see the updated lineup below for the show, which takes place on August 3rd and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network:
* World Heavyweight Championship Match: Damian Priest vs. Gunther
* Undisputed WWE Championship Match: Cody Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa
* WWE Women’s Championship Match: Bayley vs. Nia Jax
* WWE United States Championship Match: Logan Paul vs. LA Knight
* WWE Women’s World Championship Match: Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley
* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Sami Zayn vs. Bron Breakker
* CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre
Special Guest Referee: Seth Rollins
More Trending Stories
- Update on Contract Status of Tamina After Rumors Of WWE Exit
- Eric Bischoff Believes Rhea Ripley Is Going To Be A Star On a New Level
- Jim Ross Thinks WWE Could’ve Done More With Billy Gunn As a Singles Star
- Maxxine Dupri Wearing Leopard Print, Rhea Ripley, Tiffany Stratton Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos