Updated Card For IMPACT x NJPW Multiverse United: Only The STRONG Survive

Impact and NJPW have an updated card for Multiverse United: Only The STRONG Survive following this week’s Impact Wrestling. You can see the updated card below for the show, which takes place on March 30th over WrestleMania weekend:

* X-Division Championship Scramble Match: Trey Miguel vs. Frankie Kazarian vs. Rich Swann vs. Kevin Knight vs. Clark Connors vs. Rocky Romero

* KUSHIDA vs. Josh Alexander

* Mike Bailey vs. Will Ospreay

* Jeff Cobb vs. Moose

* Minoru Suzuki vs. KENTA