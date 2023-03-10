wrestling / News
Updated Card For IMPACT x NJPW Multiverse United: Only The STRONG Survive
Impact and NJPW have an updated card for Multiverse United: Only The STRONG Survive following this week’s Impact Wrestling. You can see the updated card below for the show, which takes place on March 30th over WrestleMania weekend:
* X-Division Championship Scramble Match: Trey Miguel vs. Frankie Kazarian vs. Rich Swann vs. Kevin Knight vs. Clark Connors vs. Rocky Romero
* KUSHIDA vs. Josh Alexander
* Mike Bailey vs. Will Ospreay
* Jeff Cobb vs. Moose
* Minoru Suzuki vs. KENTA