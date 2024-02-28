Updated Card For Next Week’s NXT Roadblock

WWE has an updated card for next week’s Roadblock-themed episode of NXT. You can check out the card below for the show, which airs next Tuesday live on USA Network:

* NXT Championship #1 Contender’s Match: Tony D’Angelo vs. Carmelo Hayes

* WWE Women’s Tag Championship Match; Kabuki Warriors vs. Lyra Valkyria & Tatum Paxley

* NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Bron Breakker & Baron Corbin vs. Andre Chase & Duke Hudson

* Asylum Match: Dijak vs. Joe Gacy