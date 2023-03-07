Updated Card For This Week’s ROH Honor Club TV

ROH has added some matches to the lineup for this week’s Honor Club TV. You can see the updated card below for the show, which airs Thursday night on Honor Club:

* ROH TV Championship Match: Samoa Joe vs. Tony Deppen

* ROH Pure Championship Match: Wheeler Yuta vs. Timothy Thatcher

* ROH Women’s Championship Match: Athena vs. Willow Nightingale

* Dalton Castle & The Boys vs. Marcus Cross, Cody Chhun, & Guillermo Rosas

* Aussie Open (Mark Davis & Kyle Fletcher vs. Rhett Titus & Tracy Williams

* Eddie Kingston vs. Ben Dejo

* Serpentico & Angelico vs. RUSH & Dralistico

* Jake Crist & Man Scout vs. Ari Daivari & Slim J

* Billie Starkz vs. Trish Adora