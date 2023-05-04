wrestling / News
Updated Card For This Week’s AEW Rampage
May 3, 2023 | Posted by
AEW has announced a few additional matches for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage, which will air at a special early time. You can check out the updated card below for the show, which airs Friday at 6:30 PM ET instead of the usual 10 PM ET timeslot due to the NHL Playoffs:
* The Firm Deletion: The Hardy Boys, HOOK & Isiah Kassidy vs. Ethan Page, Stokely Hathaway, Big Bill & Lee Moriarty
* El Hijo Del Vikingo & The Lucha Brothers vs. Powerhouse Hobbs, QT Marshall, and Aaron Solo
* Jade Cargill vs. TBA
* Mark Briscoe vs. Preston Vance
More Trending Stories
- Chavo Guerrero Says He Doesn’t Talk to Vickie Guerrero Anymore, Supports Sherilyn
- New Hampshire Lottery Commission Executive Speaks Out Against WWE Betting Approval
- Cody Rhodes Throws His Name Into The Mix For World Heavyweight Championship
- MJF Comments On Claims That Scalpers Bought All In Tickets: ‘Only Facts Matter’