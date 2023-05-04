Updated Card For This Week’s AEW Rampage

AEW has announced a few additional matches for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage, which will air at a special early time. You can check out the updated card below for the show, which airs Friday at 6:30 PM ET instead of the usual 10 PM ET timeslot due to the NHL Playoffs:

* The Firm Deletion: The Hardy Boys, HOOK & Isiah Kassidy vs. Ethan Page, Stokely Hathaway, Big Bill & Lee Moriarty

* El Hijo Del Vikingo & The Lucha Brothers vs. Powerhouse Hobbs, QT Marshall, and Aaron Solo

* Jade Cargill vs. TBA

* Mark Briscoe vs. Preston Vance