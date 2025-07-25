Updated Card For WWE SummerSlam

WWE has an updated lineup for SummerSlam following this week’s Smackdown. You can see the updated lineup below for the show, which airs August 2nd and 3rd live on Peacock and Netflix internationally:

Night One

* WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Gunther vs. CM Punk

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships Match: Raquel Rodriguez & Roxanne Perez vs. Alexa Bliss & Charlotte Flair

* WWE Women’s Championship Match: Tiffany Stratton vs. Jade Cargill

* Randy Orton & Jelly Roll vs. Drew McIntyre & Logan Paul

* Roman Reigns & Jey Uso vs. Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed

* Karrion Kross vs. Sami Zayn

Night Two

* Undisputed WWE Championship Street Fight: John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes

* Women’s World Championship Match: Naomi vs. Rhea Ripley vs. IYO SKY

* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Dominik Mysterio vs. AJ Styles

* WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship No DQ, No Countouts Match: Becky Lynch vs. Lyra Valkyria

If Lynch wins, Valkyria can never challenge for the title again.

* WWE United States Championship Steel Cage Match: Solo Sikoa vs. Jacob Fatu

Night TBA:

* WWE Tag Team Championship TLC Match: The Wyatt Sicks vs. Andrade and Rey Fénix vs. DIY vs. Fraxiom vs. Motor City Machine Guns vs. The Street Profits