Updated Impact Homecoming Lineup

We have an updated lineup for this weekend’s Impact Homecoming following Thursday’s episode of Impact. You can see the updated lineup below for the show, which takes place on Saturday and airs on Impact! Plus:

* Hardcore Match: Eddie Edwards vs. W. Morrissey

* X-Division Championship Match: Josh Alexander vs. Black Taurus

* Impact Homecoming Tournament Round One: Hernandez & Alisha Edwards vs. Deonna Purrazzo & TBA

* Impact Homecoming Tournament Round One: Petey Williams & Jordynne Grace vs. Matt Cardona & Chelsea Green

* Impact Homecoming Tournament Round One: Crazzy Steve and Rosemary vs. Fallah Baah & Tasha Steelz

* Impact Homecoming Tournament Round One: Tommy Dreamer and Rachael Ellering vs. Brian Myers and TBA

* Impact Homecoming Tournament Semifinals & Finals