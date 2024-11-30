Updated Lineup For AEW Winter is Coming – Two Continental Classic Matches Set

In posts on Twitter, AEW President Tony Khan announced two Continental Classic for the ‘Winter is Coming’ episode of AEW Dynamite. That event happens on December 11 in Kansas City, MO. In the Gold League, Will Ospreay will battle Claudio Castagnoli while Brody King challenges Ricochet. Here is the updated lineup:

* AEW Women’s World Championship: Mariah May (c) vs. Mina Shirakawa

* AEW Continental Classic Gold League Match: Claudio Castagnoli vs. Will Ospreay

* AEW Continental Classic Gold League Match: Brody King vs. Ricochet

Wednesday, December 11

Kansas City, MO

TBS, 8pm ET/7pm CT

Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite:

Winter is Coming Continental Classic Gold League@ClaudioCSRO vs @WillOspreay Wed. 12/11, in Kansas City at #WinterIsComing

in AEW C2 Gold League,

Claudio Castagnoli will fight Will Ospreay! pic.twitter.com/rZFMaHjGZK — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) November 30, 2024