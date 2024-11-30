wrestling / News

Updated Lineup For AEW Winter is Coming – Two Continental Classic Matches Set

November 30, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Winter is Coming Image Credit: AEW

In posts on Twitter, AEW President Tony Khan announced two Continental Classic for the ‘Winter is Coming’ episode of AEW Dynamite. That event happens on December 11 in Kansas City, MO. In the Gold League, Will Ospreay will battle Claudio Castagnoli while Brody King challenges Ricochet. Here is the updated lineup:

* AEW Women’s World Championship: Mariah May (c) vs. Mina Shirakawa
* AEW Continental Classic Gold League Match: Claudio Castagnoli vs. Will Ospreay
* AEW Continental Classic Gold League Match: Brody King vs. Ricochet

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Winter Is Coming, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading