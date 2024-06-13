wrestling / News
Updated Lineup For AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door
AEW and NJPW have an updated card for Forbidden Door following this week’s episode of Dynamite. You can see the updated lineup below for the show, which takes place on June 30th in Long Island, New York and airs live on PPV:
* AEW World Championship Match: Swerve Strickland vs. Will Ospreay
* IWGP World Championship Match: Jon Moxley vs. Testuya Naito
* AEW TBS Championship & NJPW Strong Women’s Championship Match: Mercedes Mone vs. Stephanie Vaquer
* AEW Women’s Championship Match: Toni Storm vs. Mina Shirakawa
* TNT Championship Ladder Match: Konosuke Takeshita vs. Mark Briscoe vs. Jack Perry vs. More TBD
* Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Orange Cassidy.
