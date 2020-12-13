Updated Lineup For NAWA Jingle Brawl

NAWA has an updated lineup for their relaunch show in Jingle Brawl, which takes place on Saturday and airs on FITE TV. You can see the updated lineup below for the show, which can be pre-ordered here:

* NAWA Championship Battle Royal: Competitors TBD

* NAWA Women’s Championship Match: Roma Luchadora vs. Lindsay Snow vs. Stormie Lee

* NWAWA Intercontinental Championship Match: Storm Thomas vs. TBA

* CCW Spotlight Match: Cha Cha Charlie & Jackal vs. Vinicious & Ariel Levy

* Gangrel vs. Tokyo Monster Kahagas.

* Johnny Swinger vs. Davey Boy Smith Jr.

* The Modern Day Sharpshooters vs. The Slambinos (w/Jojo) vs. Da House of Payne

Also appearing: Chase Stevens, Leon Scott, Chazz Moretti, More