wrestling / News
Updated Lineup For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite
June 8, 2024 | Posted by
After tonight’s episode of AEW Collision, a new match was added to this Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS. Jack Perry will face Dustin Rhodes in a qualifying match for the TNT title ladder match at Forbidden Door. Here’s the updated lineup:
* AEW International Championship: Will Ospreay (c) vs. Rey Fenix
* AEW TBS Championship: Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Zeuxis
* TNT Championship Ladder Match Qualifying Match: Jack Perry vs. Dustin Rhodes
* TV Time with Chris Jericho ft. Private Party
* RUSH vs. TBD