Updated Lineup For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

After tonight’s episode of AEW Collision, a new match was added to this Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS. Jack Perry will face Dustin Rhodes in a qualifying match for the TNT title ladder match at Forbidden Door. Here’s the updated lineup:

* AEW International Championship: Will Ospreay (c) vs. Rey Fenix

* AEW TBS Championship: Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Zeuxis

* TNT Championship Ladder Match Qualifying Match: Jack Perry vs. Dustin Rhodes

* TV Time with Chris Jericho ft. Private Party

* RUSH vs. TBD