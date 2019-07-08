wrestling / News

ROH News: Updated Lineup For ROH Manhattan Mayhem In NYC, Two Matches Added To Mass Hysteria

July 8, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Manhattan Mayhem - The Briscoes vs. Guerrillas of Destiny

– ROH has announced the updated lineup for ROH Manhattan Mayhem, which includes Matt Taven defending the ROH World title against Jay Lethal in the main event. It happens on July 20 at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City.

*ROH Champion Matt Taven vs. Jay Lethal.

*ROH Tag Team Champions The Guerrillas of Destiny vs. The Briscoes (match will stream live for Honorclub subscribers)

*Jonathan Gresham vs. Dragon Lee.

*Villain Enterprises’ Marty Scurll & PCO & Brody King & Flip Gordon vs. LifeBlood’s Mark Haskins & Bandido & Tracy Williams & PJ Black.

*Alex Shelley to appear.

– ROH has also announced two matches for their upcoming Mass Hysteria event on July 21. Brian Milonas and Beer City Bruiser will challenge the winner of the ROH World Tag Team Championship match between the Briscoes and the Guerrillas of Destiny at Manhattan Mayhem the night before. Meanwhile, Eli Isom will receive a shot at Shane Taylor’s Television Championship.

