– Here is the updated ROB TV taping lineup for Saturday in Concord, NC…

* Bully Ray & Briscoes vs. ROH champion Cody Rhodes & Marty Scurll & Adam Page

* ROH TV champ KUSHIDA vs. Kenny King

* ROH Tag Team champions The Young Bucks vs. The Motor City Machineguns

* War Machine vs. Jonathan Gresham & Jay White

* Flip Gordon vs. Punishment Martinez

* Beer City Bruiser with Silas Young vs. Jay Lethal

* Best Friends vs. Coast 2 Coast

* Deonna Purrazzo vs. Kelly Klein

* Brandi Rhodes & Sumie Sakai vs. Jenny Rose & Mandy Leon

