Updated Lineup For This Weekend’s ROH TV Tapings – Brandi Rhodes Makes WOH Debut
July 27, 2017 | Posted by
– Here is the updated ROB TV taping lineup for Saturday in Concord, NC…
* Bully Ray & Briscoes vs. ROH champion Cody Rhodes & Marty Scurll & Adam Page
* ROH TV champ KUSHIDA vs. Kenny King
* ROH Tag Team champions The Young Bucks vs. The Motor City Machineguns
* War Machine vs. Jonathan Gresham & Jay White
* Flip Gordon vs. Punishment Martinez
* Beer City Bruiser with Silas Young vs. Jay Lethal
* Best Friends vs. Coast 2 Coast
* Deonna Purrazzo vs. Kelly Klein
* Brandi Rhodes & Sumie Sakai vs. Jenny Rose & Mandy Leon
Credit: PWinsider.com