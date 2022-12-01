Updated Lineup For This Week’s AEW Rampage

AEW has an updated lineup for Friday’s Rampage after this week’s Dynamite. You can see the card below for the show, which airs Friday on TNT:

* AEW All-Atlantic Championship Match: Orange Cassidy vs. QT Marshall

* Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal vs. Private Party

* Darby Allin vs. Cole Karter

* We’ll hear from Swerve In Our Glory

* We’ll hear from The Acclaimed

* Saraya sits down for an interview with Renee Paquette