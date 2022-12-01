wrestling / News

Updated Lineup For This Week’s AEW Rampage

November 30, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Rampage 12-2-22 Image Credit: AEW

AEW has an updated lineup for Friday’s Rampage after this week’s Dynamite. You can see the card below for the show, which airs Friday on TNT:

* AEW All-Atlantic Championship Match: Orange Cassidy vs. QT Marshall
* Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal vs. Private Party
* Darby Allin vs. Cole Karter
* We’ll hear from Swerve In Our Glory
* We’ll hear from The Acclaimed
* Saraya sits down for an interview with Renee Paquette

