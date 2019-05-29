Updated Lineup For Tomorrow’s Bar Wrestling With Joey Ryan Announcement About His Future

– Bar Wrestling will present what might be the most important event in their history on 5/30/19 at the American Legion in Baldwin, California.

Joey Ryan will make an announcement on his pro wrestling future and the status of Bar Wrestling as it relates to his future during the show. He has been on a “Farewell To The Indies” tour and selling a t-shirt with the same theme. That shirt will no longer be for sale after tomorrow night.

Darby Allin, Peter Avalon, Brandon Cutler, Jungle Boy, and Luchasaurus will also be on the show and it could be one of their last Bar Wrestling stops as they are now part of the AEW roster.

Ryan will face Priscilla Kelly who seems to have become one of his favorite people to work with as of late. It wouldn’t surprise me to see Kelly scooped up by a major company soon in the talent war between WWE, AEW, Impact, and ROH.

Also on the show-

* Darby Allin vs. Tyler Bateman

* Eli Everfly and Delilah Doom vs. Jake Atlas and Heather Monroe

* Peter Avalon and Ray Rosas vs. Zokre and Phoenix Star

* Taya Valkyrie vs. Shazza McKenzie

* Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus vs. Andy Brown and Brandon Cutler vs. WATTS and Ryan Taylor vs. YUMA and BHK.

Pre-sale tickets are still available here for $25 here and then it’s $40 at the door. The show starts at 9pm California time.