Updated Lineup for NJPW Royal Quest III: New Matches Added

– NJPW returns to London this weekend for NJPW Royal Quest III. The event is being held at the Copper Box Arena. Here’s the updated lineup for this weekend’s event:

* IWGP United Kingdom Championship: Will Ospreay (c) vs. Zack Sabre Jr

* Tomohiro Isihi vs. Shingo Takagi

* Hiroshi Tanahashi, Michael Oku & Eddie Kingston vs. Jeff Cobb, HENARE, TJP

* Sanada & Douki vs. Bushi & Tetsuya Naito

* Ren Narita & Shota Umino vs. The United Empire (Francesco Akira & Great-O-Khan)

* Guerrillas of Destiny (Tanga Loa & Tama Tonga) vs. BULLET CLUB War Dogs (Gedo & David Finlay)

* IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championships Match: Cameron Khai & Leon Slater vs BULLET CLUB War Dogs (c) (Clark Connors & Drilla Moloney)

* Yota Tsuji vs. Luke Jacobs

* El Desperado vs. Trent Seven

* Robbie X vs. Taiji Ishimori

NJPW Royal Quest III will stream live on RevPro On Demand. It will be available to view on NJPW World a short time later.