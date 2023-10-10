wrestling / News

Updated Lineup for NJPW Royal Quest III: New Matches Added

October 10, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
NJPW Royal Quest III - Will Ospreay vs. Zack Sabre Jr. Image Credit: NJPW

– NJPW returns to London this weekend for NJPW Royal Quest III. The event is being held at the Copper Box Arena. Here’s the updated lineup for this weekend’s event:

IWGP United Kingdom Championship: Will Ospreay (c) vs. Zack Sabre Jr
* Tomohiro Isihi vs. Shingo Takagi
* Hiroshi Tanahashi, Michael Oku & Eddie Kingston vs. Jeff Cobb, HENARE, TJP
* Sanada & Douki vs. Bushi & Tetsuya Naito
* Ren Narita & Shota Umino vs. The United Empire (Francesco Akira & Great-O-Khan)
* Guerrillas of Destiny (Tanga Loa & Tama Tonga) vs. BULLET CLUB War Dogs (Gedo & David Finlay)
* IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championships Match: Cameron Khai & Leon Slater vs BULLET CLUB War Dogs (c) (Clark Connors & Drilla Moloney)
* Yota Tsuji vs. Luke Jacobs
* El Desperado vs. Trent Seven
* Robbie X vs. Taiji Ishimori

NJPW Royal Quest III will stream live on RevPro On Demand. It will be available to view on NJPW World a short time later.

