Updated Lineup for NJPW Royal Quest III: New Matches Added
– NJPW returns to London this weekend for NJPW Royal Quest III. The event is being held at the Copper Box Arena. Here’s the updated lineup for this weekend’s event:
* IWGP United Kingdom Championship: Will Ospreay (c) vs. Zack Sabre Jr
* Tomohiro Isihi vs. Shingo Takagi
* Hiroshi Tanahashi, Michael Oku & Eddie Kingston vs. Jeff Cobb, HENARE, TJP
* Sanada & Douki vs. Bushi & Tetsuya Naito
* Ren Narita & Shota Umino vs. The United Empire (Francesco Akira & Great-O-Khan)
* Guerrillas of Destiny (Tanga Loa & Tama Tonga) vs. BULLET CLUB War Dogs (Gedo & David Finlay)
* IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championships Match: Cameron Khai & Leon Slater vs BULLET CLUB War Dogs (c) (Clark Connors & Drilla Moloney)
* Yota Tsuji vs. Luke Jacobs
* El Desperado vs. Trent Seven
* Robbie X vs. Taiji Ishimori
NJPW Royal Quest III will stream live on RevPro On Demand. It will be available to view on NJPW World a short time later.