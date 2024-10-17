Updated Lineup For NWA Chicago Super Smashing Halloween

NWA Chicago hosts its Super Smashing Halloween on Friday, and an updated lineup is online. You can see the card below for the show, which takes place in Highland Park, Illinois, and get tickets here:

* NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship Match: Thom Latimer vs. Three Competitors TBA

* NWA Women’s Television Championship Match: Natalia Markova vs. Tiffany Nieves vs. Hollyhood Haley J vs. Big Mama

* Daisy Kill Presents Chicago Battle Royal Invitational: Competitors TBA

* Chris Logan vs. Mario Padua vs. Bryan Idol

* Shelly Benson vs. Lili Ruiz

* Steve Boz vs. Charlie Kleiman

* Eddie Grayson & Jack Valor vs. Country Gentlemen

* Acid Jaz & Marshe Rockett vs. Greg Murray & Chris Miller

* Axel Rico vs. Rafael Quintero