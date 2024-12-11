Updated Lineup For WWE Return to Madison Square Garden

WWE is set to return to Madison Square Garden in New York City on December 26 with their annual post-Christmas event. The lineup, which has been changed after an injury to Bronson Reed, includes:

* Steel Cage for WWE World Heavyweight Championship: GUNTHER (c) vs. Damian Priest

* WWE Women’s World Championship: Liv Morgan (c) vs. IYO SKY

* Best of Three Falls for WWE Intercontinental Championship: Bron Breakker (c) vs. Sami Zayn

* Seth Rollins vs. Dominik Mysterio

* Others advertised include CM Punk, Drew McIntyre, Rey Mysterio, The Wyatt Sicks, Sami Zayn, The New Day, LA Knight, The Miz and more.