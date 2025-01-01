Sudden Death Heritage Cup Round, Fatal Four-Way Match Added to WWE NXT New Year’s Evil

A fatal-four way match has been added to WWE NXT New Year’s Evil, with the winner getting a shot at the Women’s North American championship. The match will feature Kelani Jordan, Cora Jade, Stephanie Vaquer and Lola Vice. Meanwhile, Ava decided that because of the controversial ending to the Heritage Cup match on last week’s NXT, Lexis King is not the champion. She awarded the cup back to Charlie Dempsey and said the two will have a sudden death match for the Cup next week.

Here’s the updated lineup:

* NXT Championship: Trick Williams (c) vs. Oba Femi vs. Eddy Thorpe

* NXT Women’s Championship: Roxanne Perez (c) vs. Giulia

* Sudden Death for NXT Heritage Cup: Charlie Dempsey (c) vs. Lexis King

* #1 Contender for NXT Women’s North American Championship: Kelani Jordan vs. Cora Jade vs. Stephanie Vaquer vs. Lola Vice

* Shotzi, Tatum Paxley & Gigi Dolin vs. Fatal Influence

Oh this is going to be good! 🙌 After a brawl backstage, @avawwe_ lets @CoraJadeWWE know we'll have a Women's North American Title No. 1 Contenders Fatal 4-Way Match NEXT WEEK at #NewYearsEvil! 😈#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/XtxuNJYs8x — WWE (@WWE) January 1, 2025