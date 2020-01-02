Updated Lineups For Next Weekend’s ROH Tour, Including Atlanta

ROH has their first tour of the year next weekend, with stops in Atlanta and Concord, North Carolina, with both events streaming live for HonorClub members. Here are the updated lineups:

Saturday 1/11/20 – Atlanta, GA at Center Stage:

*ROH Champion PCO vs. Rush.

*ROH Six Man Tag Team Champions Villain Enterprises vs. Flamita & Bandido & Rey Horus

*Briscoes vs. Lifeblood vs. Jeff Cobb & Dan Maff.

*ROH TV Champion Dragon Lee vs. Andrew Everett.

*Josh Woods vs. Jonathan Gresham.

*The Allure vs. Sumie Sakai & Nicole Savoy.

*Danhausen in action.

Sunday 1/12/20 – Honor Reigns Supreme event in Concord, NC:

*ROH Champion PCO & Maty Scurll & Brody King vs. Rush & Dragon Lee & Kenny King (with Amy Rose).

*Flamita vs. Flip Gordon for the first time ever.

*Briscoes vs. Joe Hendry & Dalton Castle.

*Bandido vs. the debuting Alex Zane.

*Rey Horus vs. Andrew Everett.

*Lifeblood vs. Bateman & Vincent.

*Danhausen in action.