Updated List of Planned Episodes for Dark Side of the Ring Season 4

PWInsider reports that a recently released biography reveals that an upcoming episode of Dark Side of the Ring will focus on Adrian Adonis (Keith Franke). The book Flowers for Adrian by John Ellul notes that members of his family were interviewed. The updated list of episode subjects for season four includes:

* Abdullah the Butcher

* Mike Awesome

* Bam Bam Bigelow

* Chris Candido & Tammy Sytch

* Marty Jannetty

* Magnum TA

* The Sandman

* Adrian Adonis

Those interviewed include Mick Foley, Jim Cornette, Terry Funk, Taz and Hacksaw Jim Duggan.