wrestling / News
Updated List of Planned Episodes for Dark Side of the Ring Season 4
April 19, 2023 | Posted by
PWInsider reports that a recently released biography reveals that an upcoming episode of Dark Side of the Ring will focus on Adrian Adonis (Keith Franke). The book Flowers for Adrian by John Ellul notes that members of his family were interviewed. The updated list of episode subjects for season four includes:
* Abdullah the Butcher
* Mike Awesome
* Bam Bam Bigelow
* Chris Candido & Tammy Sytch
* Marty Jannetty
* Magnum TA
* The Sandman
* Adrian Adonis
Those interviewed include Mick Foley, Jim Cornette, Terry Funk, Taz and Hacksaw Jim Duggan.
