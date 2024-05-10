May 10, 2024 | Posted by

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updated ticket sale numbers for upcoming AEW events, including Double or Nothing this month in Las Vegas. That show happens at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 26. There are currently 5,774 tickets out.

Tomorrow’s Collision & Rampage in Vancouver has 5,977 tickets out.

Dynamite in Everett, WA on May 15 has 2,830 tickets out.

Collison and Rampage in Portland on May 16 has 2,229 tickets out.

Dynamite in Bakersfield, CA on May 22 has 1,572 tickets out.

Collision in Las Vegas on May 25 has 1,921 tickets out.

Dynamite in Los Angeles on May 29 has 4,478 tickets out.

Collision in Palm Desert, CA on May 30 has 1,526 tickets out.

Dynamite in Loveland, CO on June 5 has 1,899 tickets out.

Collision in Council Bluffs, IA on June 8 has 931 tickets out.

Collision in Youngstown, OH on June 15 has 1,537 tickets out.

Forbidden Door at the UBS Arena in Long Island on June 30 has 6,544 tickets out.