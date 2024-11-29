Updated Ticket Sale Numbers For Upcoming AEW Events, Including Next Week’s Dynamite

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updated ticket sale numbers for upcoming AEW events, including next week’s episode of Dynamite, which is week 2 of the Continental Classic. The show takes place in Fishers, IN and there are 2,216 tickets out.

Dynamite: Winter is Coming in Kansas City on December 11 has 2,821 tickets out.

Collision: Winter is Coming in St. Louis on December 12 has 1,561 tickets out.

Dynamite in Washington, DC on December 18 has 1,246 tickets out.

ROH Final Battle at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City on December 20 has 918 tickets out.

Collision at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York on December 21 has 1,023 tickets out.

Dynamite at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York on December 22 (airing December 25) has 1,190 tickets out.

Fight for the Fallen in Asheville, NC on January 1 has 844 tickets out.

Dynamite in Clarksville on December 8 has 511 tickets out.