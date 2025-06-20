The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updated ticket sale numbers for upcoming AEW events, including All In: Texas on July 12. That event takes place at Globe Life Field in Arlington. The show currently has three matches announced, including Jon Moxley vs. Hangman Page for the AEW World title, Mercedes Mone vs. Toni Storm for the AEW Women’s World title and Kenny Omega vs. Kazuchika Okada for both the AEW International and Continental championships. There are currently 17,502 tickets out for the event.

Collision in Kent, WA on June 21 has 1,634 tickets out.

Dynamite and Collision in Kent, WA on June 25 has 1,873 tickets out.

Dynamite 300 and Collision 100 in Ontario, CA on July 2 has 3,266 tickets out.

Dynamite in Garland, TX on July 9 has 1,388 tickets out.

Collision in Garland, TX on July 10 has 1,156 tickets out.

Dynamite in Chicago on July 16 has 971 tickets out.

Collision in Chicago on July 17 has 755 tickets out.

Dynamite in Cleveland on August 6 has 941 tickets out.

Dynamite in Cincinnati on August 13 has 814 tickets out.

Collision in Cincinnati on August 14 has 711 tickets out.

Dynamite and Collision in Glasgow, Scotland on August 20 has 5,193 tickets out.

Forbidden Door at the O2 Arena in London on August 24 has 11,919 tickets out.

All Out on September 20 in Toronto has 7,961 tickets out.