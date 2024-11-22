wrestling / News
Updated Ticket Sale Numbers for AEW Full Gear Tomorrow Night
AEW will present Full Gear tomorrow night from the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ, and the ticket numbers have been updated. WrestleTix reports that the show has moved 9,071 tickets. The current setup allows for 10,241, which means there are 1,170 left. Over a thousand tickets have moved in the last four days.
Last year’s Full Gear, held at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, CA, sold 12,904 tickets. AEW’s last visit to the Prudential Center was back on January 3 for Dynamite, which sold 5,924 tickets.
AEW Full Gear
Sat • Nov 23, 2024 • 7:00 PM
Prudential Center, Newark, NJ
Available Tickets: 1,170
Current Setup: 10,241
Tickets Distributed: 9,071
📈 | 1,000+ since the last update (4 days ago)
📅 | Days until show: 2
⏮ | 1/3/2024 Dynamite: 5,924
⏮ | 11/18/2023 Full Gear… pic.twitter.com/32gXPE44jl
— WrestleTix (@WrestleTix) November 21, 2024
