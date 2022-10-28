Updated Ticket Sale Numbers For Upcoming AEW Events, Including Tonight’s Rampage

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updated ticket sales for upcoming AEW events, including tonight’s Rampage in Uncasville, CT. That show, which features a TNT title match, has 3,700 tickets out.

Wednesday’s Dynamite in Baltimore has 1,939 tickets out.

Rampage in Atlantic City on November 4 has 1,567 tickets out.

Dynamite in Boston on November 9 has 2,519 tickets out.

Dynamite in Bridgeport, CT on November 16 has 1,825 tickets out.

Rampage in Newark on November 18 has 4,976 tickets out.

Full Gear on November 19 in Newark has 10,181 tickets out.

Dynamite in Chicago on November 23 has 4,347 tickets out.

Dynamite in Indianapolis on November 30 has 2,512 tickets out.

Dynamite in Cedar Park on December 7 has 2,273 tickets out.

Dynamite in San Antonio on December 21 has 2,128 tickets out.

Dynamite in Seattle on January 4 has 6,538 tickets out.

Dynamite in Los Angeles at the Kia Forum on January 11 has 3,818 tickets out in the pre-sale. The first show here had around 13,000 in its first day, but the first day of sales is today so it remains to be seen how this will do.