The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updated ticket sale numbers for upcoming WWE events, including Backlash next month. The show happens on May 6 in San Juan, Puerto Rico. There are currently 17,390 tickets out for a sold out event.

Tonight’s Smackdown in Corpus Christi has 7,534 tickets out and is sold out. A live event tonight in Belfast, Northern Ireland is sold out with 7,006 tickets out.

A live event in Beaumont, TX tomorrow night has 3,717 tickets out. A live event that same night in Paris, France is sold out with 12,526 tickets out.

A live event in Bossier City, LA on Sunday has 2,974 tickets out.

RAW in Fort Worth on Monday is sold out with 10,195 tickets out.

Smackdown in San Juan on May 5 is sold out with around 17,000.

RAW in Jacksonville on May 8 has 3,403 tickets out.

Smackdown in Knoxville on May 12 has 7,542 tickets out.

A live event in Augusta, GA on May 13 has 2,791 tickets out.

A live event in North Charleston, SC on May 14 has 2,859 tickets out.

RAW in Greensboro, NC on May 15 has 6,955 tickets out.

Smackdown in Columbia, SC on May 19 has 6,495 tickets out.

A live event on May 20 in Fayetteville, NC has 2,935 tickets out.

A live event in Hampton, VA on May 21 has 3,330 tickets out.

RAW in Hershey on May 22 is sold out with 8,849 tickets out.

NXT Battleground on May 28 in Lowell, MA has 2,190 tickets out. There is a get-in price of $34 on the secondary market.

RAW in Albany on May 29 has 4,450 tickets out.

Smackdown in Wilkes-Barre on June 2 has 8,088 tickets out.

A live event in White Plains, NY on June 3 has 2,781 tickets out.

A live event in Manchester, NH on June 4 has 2,935 tickets out.

RAW in Hartford on June 5 has 5,889 tickets out.

Smackdown in Des Moines on June 9 has 3,157 tickets out.

RAW in Wichita on June 12 has 3,464 tickets out.

Smackdown in Lexington on June 16 has 5,710 tickets out.

A live event in Cincinnati on June 17 has 2,270 tickets out.

A live event in Charleston, WV on June 18 has 2,310 tickets out.

RAW in Cleveland on June 19 has 5,889 tickets out.

Smackdown in Lafayette on June 23 has 4,719 tickets out.

A live event in Monroe, LA on June 24 has 1,325 tickets out.

A live event in Mobile, AL on June 25 has 2,239 tickets out.

RAW in Savannah on June 26 has 4,682 tickets out.

A live event in Sheffield, UK on June 29 has 5,893 tickets out.

A live event in Cardiff, Wales on July 2 has 4,410 tickets out.

Smackdown at Madison Square Garden in New York on July 7 has 9,507 tickets out.

RAW in Buffalo on July 10 has 4,857 tickets out.

Smackdown in Raleigh on July 14 has 5,429 tickets out.

A live event in Fairfax, VA on July 15 has 2,594 tickets out.

RAW in Atlanta on July 17 has 6,729 tickets out.

Smackdown in Orlando on July 21 has 6,543 tickets out.

RAW in Tampa on July 24 has 5,846 tickets out.

Summerslam at Ford Field in Detroit on August 5 has 38,250 tickets out with around 33,700 paid. It’s believed this will be the largest Summerslam attendance ever, behind 1992 in Wembley Stadium. It will also be either the second or third largest non-Wrestlemania gate in wrestling history, behind Clash at the Castle 2022 ($8.1 million) and Royal Rumble 2023 ($7.3 million). The get-in price on the secondary market is $75.

Smackdown in Calgary on August 11 has 5,737 tickets out.

RAW in Winnipeg on August 14 has 6,810 tickets out.

Smackdown in Toronto on August 18 has 10,150 tickets out.

Smackdown in Louisville on August 25 has 3,962 tickets out.

RAW in Memphis on August 28 has 4,268 tickets out.