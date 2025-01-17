The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updated ticket sale numbers for upcoming WWE events, including tonight’s Smackdown in San Diego. There are currently 9,788 tickets out for that event, 930 short of selling out. It is likely it could sell out with walk up purchases.

RAW in Dallas on January 20 has 11,187 tickets out. There are 1,300 left.

Smackdown in Austin on January 24 has 8,070 tickets out.

Saturday Night’s Main Event in San Antonio on January 25 has 12,332 tickets out.

RAW in Atlanta on January 27 has 7,551 tickets out.

NXT in Atlanta on January 28 has 442 tickets out.

Smackdown in Indianapolis on January 31 has 7,262 tickets out.

Royal Rumble in Indianapolis on February 1 has 55,383 tickets out.

RAW in Cleveland on February 3 has 6,706 tickets out.

NXT Vengeance Day in Washington, DC on February 5 has 1,504 tickets out.

RAW in Charlotte on Febraury 17 has 8,239 tickets out.

Smackdown in New Orleans on February 21 has 5,418 tickets out.

RAW in Cincinnati on February 24 has 4,111 tickets out.

Smackdown in Toronto on February 28 has 6,599 tickets out.

Elimination Chamber in Toronto on March 1 has 24,855 tickets out.