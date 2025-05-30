wrestling / News
Updated Ticket Sales For Upcoming TNA Events, Including Against All Odds
May 30, 2025 | Posted by
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updated ticket sale numbers for upcoming TNA Wrestling events, including Against All Odds next month. There are currently 1,014 tickets out for the June 6 event, which is in Tempe, AZ.
Impact tapings in Tempe on June 7 has 769 tickets out.
Impact tapings in Moon Township, PA on June 20 has 880 tickets out.
Impact tapings in Moon Township, PA on June 21 has 988 tickets out.
More Trending Stories
- More Rumors on Finish of AEW Double or Nothing 2025 Main Event
- Cedric Alexander Critiques WWE Attempting To Redo The Hurt Business With The Pride
- Cody Rhodes Says He And Nick Aldis ‘Weren’t Supposed To’ Steal the Show At All In, But Did
- Cody Rhodes Suggests Narrative Surrounding His Exit From AEW Was ‘Rewritten’