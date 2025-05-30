Updated Ticket Sales For Upcoming TNA Events, Including Against All Odds

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updated ticket sale numbers for upcoming TNA Wrestling events, including Against All Odds next month. There are currently 1,014 tickets out for the June 6 event, which is in Tempe, AZ.

Impact tapings in Tempe on June 7 has 769 tickets out.

Impact tapings in Moon Township, PA on June 20 has 880 tickets out.

Impact tapings in Moon Township, PA on June 21 has 988 tickets out.