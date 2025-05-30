wrestling / News

Updated Ticket Sales For Upcoming TNA Events, Including Against All Odds

May 30, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
TNA Against All Odds 2025 Image Credit: TNA

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updated ticket sale numbers for upcoming TNA Wrestling events, including Against All Odds next month. There are currently 1,014 tickets out for the June 6 event, which is in Tempe, AZ.

Impact tapings in Tempe on June 7 has 769 tickets out.

Impact tapings in Moon Township, PA on June 20 has 880 tickets out.

Impact tapings in Moon Township, PA on June 21 has 988 tickets out.

