wrestling / News
Updated WWE Bad Blood Card
September 27, 2024 | Posted by
WWE has an updated lineup for Bad Blood following this week’s episode of Smackdown. You can check out the lineup below for the show, which takes place on October 5th and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network:
* Hell In A Cell Match: CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre
* WWE Women’s World Championship Match: Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley
Dominik Mysterio to be locked in a shark cage.
* WWE Women’s Championship Match: Nia Jax vs. Bayley
* Roman Reigns & Cody Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa & Jacob Fatu
* Damian Priest vs. Finn Balor
* Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill to host
More Trending Stories
- Note On Cardi B Working With WWE, Original Plans To Do So In 2021
- Vince McMahon Denies WWE Humiliating Owen Hart Over Bret Hart Leaving the Company
- Stephanie McMahon on How She Looks Back at Her WWE TV Angles, Admits Things Her Father Wanted Her To Do Were ‘Weird’
- Hulk Hogan Says Cody Rhodes & Chris Jericho Revealed They’re Paying Tribute to Him on TV