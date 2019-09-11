Updated WWE Clash of Champions Card

– WWE has an updated card for Clash of Champions following Tuesday’s episode of Smackdown. You can see the full card below for the show, which takes place on September 15th in Charlotte, North Carolina and airs live on WWE Network:

* WWE Universal Championship Match: Seth Rollins vs. Braun Strowman

* WWE Championship Match: Kofi Kingston vs. Randy Orton

* Raw Tag Team Championship Match: Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman vs. Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler

* Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match: The New Day (Big E & Xavier Woods) vs. The Revival

* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Shinsuke Nakamura vs. The Miz

* Raw Women’s Championship Match: Becky Lynch vs. Sasha Banks

* Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Bayley vs. Charlotte Flair

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss vs. Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville

* WWE United States Championship Match: AJ Styles vs. Cedric Alexander

* WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match: Drew Gulak vs. Humberto Carrillo vs. Lince Dorado

* No Disqualification Match: Roman Reigns vs. Erick Rowan