Updated WWE Money in the Bank Card

WWE has an updated card for Money in the Bank following Monday night’s episode of Raw. You can see the updated card, which includes the complete field of competitors for the simultaneous men’s and women’s Climb the Corporate Ladder Money in the Bank matches, below.

The show airs on Sunday on WWE Network.

* WWE Universal Championship Match: Braun Strowman vs. Bray Wyatt

* WWE Championship Match: Drew McIntyre vs. Seth Rollins

* Women’s Climb the Corporate Ladder Money In the Bank Match: Nia Jax vs. Asuka vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Dana Brooke vs. Lacey Evans vs. Carmella

* Men’s Climb the Corporate Ladder Money In the Bank Match: Aleister Black vs. Rey Mysterio vs. Daniel Bryan vs. King Corbin vs. Otis vs. AJ Styles

* SmackDown Women’s Championship Match: Bayley vs. Tamina

* Smackdown Tag Team Championship Fatal 4-Way Match: The New Day vs. The Forgotten Sons vs. The Miz & John Morrison vs. Lucha House Party