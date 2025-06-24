wrestling / News
Updated WWE Night of Champions Card
June 23, 2025 | Posted by
WWE has an updated card for WWE Night of Champions following this week’s episode of Raw. You can see the card below for the show, which airs on June 28th from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia live on Peacock and Netflix internationally:
* Undisputed WWE Championship Match: John Cena vs. CM Punk
* King of the Ring Tournament Finals: Randy Orton vs. Cody Rhodes
* Queen of the Ring Tournament Finals: Asuka vs. Jade Cargill
* Street Fight: Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Rodriguez
* WWE United States Championship Match: Jacob Fatu vs. Solo Sikoa
* Karrion Kross vs. Sami Zayn
More Trending Stories
- Matt Cardona Says Shotzi Blackheart Has Been Doing Things ‘The Right Way’ After WWE Release
- Jey Uso Reveals Who He Wants To Win GUNTHER vs. Goldberg at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event
- Eric Bischoff Talks The Creation of WCW Thunder and Its Negative Impact
- Chelsea Green Reveals Matt Cardona’s Reaction To Being Name-Dropped By John Cena On WWE Smackdown