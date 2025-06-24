Updated WWE Night of Champions Card

WWE has an updated card for WWE Night of Champions following this week’s episode of Raw. You can see the card below for the show, which airs on June 28th from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia live on Peacock and Netflix internationally:

* Undisputed WWE Championship Match: John Cena vs. CM Punk

* King of the Ring Tournament Finals: Randy Orton vs. Cody Rhodes

* Queen of the Ring Tournament Finals: Asuka vs. Jade Cargill

* Street Fight: Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Rodriguez

* WWE United States Championship Match: Jacob Fatu vs. Solo Sikoa

* Karrion Kross vs. Sami Zayn