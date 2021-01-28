Updated WWE Royal Rumble Betting Odds

– BetOnline has released new betting odds for this year’s Royal Rumble event. Currently, only five matches are announced for the event, the men and women’s Rumble matches, the women’s tag team title match, the WWE Championship match, and the WWE Universal Championship match.

Currently, Daniel Bryan is the betting favorite to win the men’s Rumble match, followed by Edge and Brock Lesnar. Edge has already been confirmed as an entrant, but Brock Lesnar has not. He was last reportedly a free agent after his WWE contract expired following last year’s WrestleMania 36.

Bianca Belair is currently favored to win the women’s Rumble match followed by Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair. You can view the full updated betting odds below.

The WWE Royal Rumble 2021 takes place on Sunday, January 31. It will be broadcast live on the WWE Network from the Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Asuka & Charlotte Flair (c) vs Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler

Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler -200 (1/2)

Asuka & Charlottle Flair +150 (3/2)

Drew McIntyre (c) vs Goldberg

Drew McIntyre -300 (1/3)

Goldberg +200 (2/1)

Roman Reigns (c) vs Kevin Owens

Roman Reigns -1500 (1/15)

Kevin Owens +600 (6/1)

Men’s Royal Rumble Winner

Daniel Bryan 1/1

Edge 5/2

Brock Lesnar 6/1

Keith Lee 7/1

Big E 9/1

Drew McIntyre 10/1

Shinsuke Nakamura 10/1

The Rock 10/1

Goldberg 12/1

Roman Reigns 12/1

AJ Styles 14/1

Bray Wyatt 14/1

Seth Rollins 14/1

Jey Uso 16/1

CM Punk 18/1

Braun Strowman 20/1

Cesaro 20/1

Sheamus 22/1

Adam Cole 25/1

John Cena 25/1

Kevin Owens 25/1

Matt Riddle 25/1

Aleister Black 33/1

Andrade 33/1

Bobby Lashley 33/1

Finn Balor 33/1

Karrion Kross 33/1

Lars Sullivan 33/1

Otis 33/1

Baron Corbin 40/1

Buddy Murphy 40/1

Kofi Kingston 40/1

Mustafa Ali 40/1

Randy Orton 40/1

Samoa Joe 40/1

Apollo Crews 50/1

Conor McGregor 50/1

Jeff Hardy 50/1

Johnny Gargano 50/1

Ricochet 50/1

The Miz 50/1

Tommasso Ciampa 50/1

Tyson Fury 50/1

Walter 50/1

Xavier Woods 50/1

Angel Garza 66/1

Dominik Mysterio 66/1

Elias 66/1

Pete Dunne 66/1

Rey Mysterio 66/1

Christian 80/1

The Undertaker 80/1

Triple H 80/1

Kane 100/1

Stone Cold Steve Austin 100/1

Shane McMahon 125/1

Vince McMahon 250/1

Women’s Royal Rumble Winner

Bianca Belair 3/2

Alexa Bliss 3/1

Charlotte Flair 4/1

Rhea Ripley 11/2

Ronda Rousey 7/1

Bayley 8/1

Becky Lynch 8/1

Sonya Deville 10/1

Shayna Baszler 14/1

Nia Jax 20/1

Paige 20/1

Asuka 25/1

Carmella 25/1

Io Shirai 25/1

Lacey Evans 25/1

Lana 25/1

Mandy Rose 25/1

Peyton Royce 25/1

Sasha Banks 25/1

Trish Stratus 25/1

Eva Marie 33/1

Liv Morgan 33/1

Nikki Cross 33/1

Ruby Riott 33/1

Toni Storm 33/1

Candice LeRae 40/1

Naomi 40/1

Natalya 40/1

Dakota Kai 50/1

Dana Brooke 50/1

Ember Moon 50/1

Mia Yim 50/1

Tegan Nox 50/1

Billy Kay 66/1

Chelsea Green 66/1

Mercedes Martinez 66/1

Sarah Logan 66/1

Tamina 66/1

Piper Niven 80/1

Kelly Kelly 100/1

Lita 100/1

Stephanie McMahon 150/1