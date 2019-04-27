wrestling / News
WWE News: UpUpDownDown Invades PAX East, Ratings For Last Night’s WWE-Themed Double Dare
April 26, 2019 | Posted by
– The UpUpDownDown YouTube channel has posted video from last month’s PAX East featuring Austin Creed, Ember Moon, Tyler Breeze, and Brennan Williams. You can see the video below of the four at the gaming convention including a live panel of their D&D series Rollout and Woods being part of a live Acquisition, Incorporated session:
– Last night’s episode of the week’s WWE-themed Double Dare episodes on Nickolodeon drew a 0.19 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 715,000 viewers. It ranked #24 for the night among cable originals per Showbuzz Daily.
