US-Canada Border Closing Not Expected To Keep Brock Lesnar From RAW

President Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have announced that the border between the US and Canada will close tonight to non-essential traffic. It will not affect trade but is being done to stop tourism and travel to stop the spread of the coronavirus. According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, this is not expected to keep WWE Champion Brock Lesnar from showing up for this Monday’s episode of RAW or Wrestlemania. Lesnar lives in Saskatchewan. There would likely be a better idea after Monday, as Lesnar and Drew McIntyre are both expected to appear.

Meanwhile, ‘lesser’ talents in WWE that live in Canada may have a harder time getting over here. The Singh Brothers, who live in Vancouver, noted on Twitter that travel will be more difficult now.

Well, getting to work will be a lot harder now. https://t.co/jQYWseVy12 — Singh Brothers (@SinghBrosWWE) March 18, 2020

Meanwhile Kevin Owens, who is Canadian, actually lives in Florida so he won’t be affected. There’s no word on when the border will re-open, but it’s expected to be temporary.