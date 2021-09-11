wrestling / News
UWN Primetime Live Set to Return Next Month on FITE TV
– Promoter Dave Marquez announced this week that United Wrestling Network (UWN) Primetime Live will be returning in October. October 2 will feature a Championship Wrestling from Hollywood TV taping along with the UWN Primetime Live card on FITE TV.
Per Marquez, the show is slated to feature talent from AEW, NJPW, and more. The shows will be held at the Commerce Casino in Commerce, California. You can view the announcement below.
Whoa. The 10/2 @CWFHollywood presented by @CarShield @CommerceCasino will be a two’fer! Our reg TV event AND a @unitedwrestling #Primetimelive for @FiteTV! The card is damn good! Folks from AEW, NJPW and all points in between! Year 12 is going to be spectacular! Going?! pic.twitter.com/pWGrlNmXgu
— David Marquez (@CWFHMarquez) September 11, 2021
