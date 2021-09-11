wrestling / News

UWN Primetime Live Set to Return Next Month on FITE TV

September 11, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– Promoter Dave Marquez announced this week that United Wrestling Network (UWN) Primetime Live will be returning in October. October 2 will feature a Championship Wrestling from Hollywood TV taping along with the UWN Primetime Live card on FITE TV.

Per Marquez, the show is slated to feature talent from AEW, NJPW, and more. The shows will be held at the Commerce Casino in Commerce, California. You can view the announcement below.

