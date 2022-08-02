Valentina Rossi on Why She Opted Not to Sign a Contract With WOW – Women of Wrestling

– During a recent interview with Steve Fall for SESCoops, wrestler Valentina Rossi discussed opting not to sign a contract with WOW – Women of Wrestling. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Rossi on not signing a contract with WOW: “They’re also very, like strict about like, the name thing because like, I’m Adriana Gambino there. And like I came up with the name, but they own it. So it’s like, it’s fine. I’ll just use a different name. Um, so I wasn’t at this last taping because they did tape this month. I did the taping before. Yes. So they, they’re kind of exclusive. You can’t do other TV tapings if you’re with WOW. So, I would have had to like given up NXT and Dark, which I wasn’t ready to do yet. So yeah, I didn’t go back this past week and I was actually at Dark during the WOW tapings.”

Valentina Rossi on why WOW wants wrestler exclusivity: “I think they want just like people who are only gonna wrestle for WOW because they did have like this, because they’ve been around for like 20 years. And a lot of people don’t know that because they’re like, they’re just starting to, you know, really get well known, and they pretty much did go on like a hiatus for a little bit. That’s probably just like, the only reason why I was like, I just really can’t sign this contract because what if you guys go on hiatus again and I’m under contract for however many years. But I know that they like- something similar happened with IMPACT. So, I know that they were like using girls from IMPACT for a while when they were both in AXS. And then as of recently, they don’t use people from IMPACT anymore. I think it was just like contract stuff. They want people who were like, homegrown so that they can say like, we train them there are people you know.”