Various News: 10 of the Dark Order Talks About His Match On Dynamite, John Silver Sings, WWE Posts ‘Must See’ Photo Shoot Outtakes

– Preston Vance, aka 10 of the Dark Order, wrote a message to Twitter about his upcoming match on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. He will face The Acclaimed’s Max Caster for a spot in the Face of the Revolution ladder match at Revolution, for a shot at the TNT title.

He wrote: “This Wednesday I have the biggest opportunity of my career to get a shot at being the #1 contender for the TNT Championship and be the Face of the Revolution. This isn’t just for me, it’s for every person who ever took a chance on me, every person in my corner, and the entirety of the Dark Order. Through all the surgeries, the struggles, and the ups and downs…this opportunity makes it all worth it.”

– Speaking of the Dark Order, John Silver posted a video of himself singing Andrea Bocelli’s “Con Te Partiro”.

Andrea Bocelli- Con te partiro (Filmed in a empty parking lot) pic.twitter.com/vBI7KqcxWc — John Silver (@SilverNumber1) February 27, 2021

– WWE has posted a gallery of ‘must see’ photoshoot outtakes from 2020 and the first part of 2021.