Various News: Adam Pearce Pays Tribute to The Amazing Kreskin, More Set for WrestleCon

December 11, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Adam Pearce WWE Smackdown

– WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce paid tribute to The Amazing Kreskin, who passed away this week. Kreskin had made multiple wrestling appearances in the past. Adam Pearce wrote, “Godspeed, theamazingkreskin. Appreciate the kindness, respect for our craft, and good times. Rest well, sir. 🙏”

View on Threads

– Maki Itoh, Bobby Fulton, WWE Hall of Famer Jake Roberts, and Cheryl Roberts have all been added to WrestleCon:

