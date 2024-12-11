wrestling / News
Various News: Adam Pearce Pays Tribute to The Amazing Kreskin, More Set for WrestleCon
December 11, 2024 | Posted by
– WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce paid tribute to The Amazing Kreskin, who passed away this week. Kreskin had made multiple wrestling appearances in the past. Adam Pearce wrote, “Godspeed, theamazingkreskin. Appreciate the kindness, respect for our craft, and good times. Rest well, sir. 🙏”
– Maki Itoh, Bobby Fulton, WWE Hall of Famer Jake Roberts, and Cheryl Roberts have all been added to WrestleCon:
