Various News: Aeroboy and AJ Gray Set for Nick Gage Invitational 5, Jessamyn Duke on Superstar Savepoint

– Game Changer Wrestling (GCW) has announced Aeroboy and AJ Gray as the first two entrants for the upcoming Nick Gage Invitational 5. The event is scheduled for Saturday, November 7.

– NXT Superstar Jessamyn Duke appears on Superstar Savepoint where she plays The Simpsons with Xavier Woods. That UpUpDownDown video is available below: