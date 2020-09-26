wrestling / News
Various News: Aeroboy and AJ Gray Set for Nick Gage Invitational 5, Jessamyn Duke on Superstar Savepoint
September 26, 2020 | Posted by
– Game Changer Wrestling (GCW) has announced Aeroboy and AJ Gray as the first two entrants for the upcoming Nick Gage Invitational 5. The event is scheduled for Saturday, November 7.
– NXT Superstar Jessamyn Duke appears on Superstar Savepoint where she plays The Simpsons with Xavier Woods. That UpUpDownDown video is available below:
