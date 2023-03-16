wrestling / News
Various News: AEW House Rules Calgary Ticket Pre-Sale Code, Omos Serves as Guest Bartender, Larry Zbysko Chats With JBL & Gerald Brisco
March 16, 2023 | Posted by
– The pre-sale has begun for the AEW House Rules show on July 15 in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. The event will be held at the Saddledome. Fans can purchase tickets during the pre-sale using the code MWRP15 (via PWInsider).
– WWE Superstar Omos was the guest bartender on What Happens Live. You can see an image of his appearance below:
Tonight, @WWE Superstar @TheGiantOmos served as a special guest bartender on @BravoWWHL with @Andy 🥃 pic.twitter.com/XDCtpHHatV
— WWE Public Relations (@WWEPR) March 16, 2023
– WWE Hall of Famer Larry Zbysko was the guest on this week’s Stories With Brisco & Bradshaw:
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Rumor on Original Plans for Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 39, Why Other Plans Fell Through
- Jade Cargill Reacts To Charlotte Flair Posting Pic Of Her Ring Shape
- NXT Women’s Title May Be Vacated, New Champion To Be Determined At Stand & Deliver
- More Backstage Details on Bray Wyatt, His Status for WrestleMania 39