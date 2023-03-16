– The pre-sale has begun for the AEW House Rules show on July 15 in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. The event will be held at the Saddledome. Fans can purchase tickets during the pre-sale using the code MWRP15 (via PWInsider).

– WWE Superstar Omos was the guest bartender on What Happens Live. You can see an image of his appearance below:

– WWE Hall of Famer Larry Zbysko was the guest on this week’s Stories With Brisco & Bradshaw: