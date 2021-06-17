wrestling / News

Various News: AEW Posts Championship Teaser Online, Mace and T-Bar On Their WWE Main Event Match, Latest Asuka Vlog

June 17, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
aew all elite wrestling Tony Khan logo, coronavirus AEW Dynamite action figures

– AEW posted a new teaser photo to Twitter which is an extreme close-up of a championship of some kind. Some fans have speculated that the company will be introducing a new title (possibly the long-rumored trios titles) while others have said they may start selling replica belts soon. The tweet has since been deleted.

– Asuka posted a new vlog in which she eats Yakiniku BBQ that she made herself.

– WWE posted a new promo from MACE and T-Bar who are in action on this week’s WWE Main Event on Hulu.

