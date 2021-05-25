Scorpio Sky Discusses AEW Possibly Adding a Trios Title

– While speaking to Sunday Night’s Main Event, AEW wrestler Scorpio Sky was asked about AEW starting a trios championship title and division. Below is an excerpt (via Fightful):

“I have not heard anything. … I honestly don’t know. it’d have to be somebody that fits in, I don’t know what Miro is doing, hmmm. We haven’t talked about adding a third guy. We’re having a good time as is and I don’t know if there is talks of a trios title. Me personally, I probably wouldn’t do a trios title if it was my choice, but if it happens, maybe we will grab a third guy and we’ll go after those.”

Currently, Scorpio Sky is paired with Ethan Page. On tomorrow’s AEW Dynamite, Page and Scorpio Sky will team up against Evil Uno and Stu Grayson. On Saturday at AEW Double or Nothing, Sky and Page team up against against Sting and Darby Allin.