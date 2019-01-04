Various News: Attendance For Wrestle Kingdom 13, Cody Praises Kenny Omega and Chris Jericho

– NJPW announced the paid attendance for Friday’s Wrestle Kingdom 13 show after the event. According to Wrestling Inc, the attendance was 38,162 which is up from last year’s 34,995. The event was reportedly the largest for an NJPW show in sixteen years.

– Cody posted to Instagram from last night at the Tokyo Dome before Wrestle Kingdom. Cody praised Kenny Omega and Chris Jericho, as you can see in the caption below: