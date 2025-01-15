wrestling / News
Various News: Behind the Scenes of WWE Raw on Netflix Premiere, Rob Schamberger Creating New Art for Kenny Omega and More, Updated House of Glory Lineup
– WWE revealed some never-before-seen footage from the premiere of Monday Night Raw on Netflix, featuring surprising backstage interactions, reunions, and more moments with WWE Superstars, including CM Punk and The Rock:
– PWInsider also reports that artist Rob Schamberger is creating new paintings for AEW stars Adam Cole, Kenny Omega, Toni Storm, The Outrunners, Adam Copeland, and The Hurt Syndicate.
– House of Glory released the following lineup and announcement for this week’s show in Chicago Illinois on Friday, January 17. The show will stream live on TrillerTV:
HOG Watch The Throne This Friday In Chicago!
House of Glory presents Watch The Throne this Friday at the Logan Square Auditorium in Chicago. The event will stream LIVE on TrillerTV+.
HOG Heavyweight Championship: Mike Santana (C) vs. Ricky Starks
HOG Crown Jewel Championship: Zilla Fatu (C) vs. Matt Cardona
HOG Tag Team Championships: C.B.K. (Raheem Royal & Jay Armani) vs. Gringo Loco & Arez
Charles Mason vs. Amazing Red
Phumi Nkuta vs. Joe Alonzo
& More!
Limited tickets are available at HOGWrestling.net
Follow all social media channels for all your latest House of Glory headlines!
