wrestling / News

Various News: Behind the Scenes of WWE Raw on Netflix Premiere, Rob Schamberger Creating New Art for Kenny Omega and More, Updated House of Glory Lineup

January 15, 2025 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Raw Netflix Logo, WWE EVP Chris Legentil, Raw Vault Image Credit: WWE

– WWE revealed some never-before-seen footage from the premiere of Monday Night Raw on Netflix, featuring surprising backstage interactions, reunions, and more moments with WWE Superstars, including CM Punk and The Rock:

PWInsider also reports that artist Rob Schamberger is creating new paintings for AEW stars Adam Cole, Kenny Omega, Toni Storm, The Outrunners, Adam Copeland, and The Hurt Syndicate.

– House of Glory released the following lineup and announcement for this week’s show in Chicago Illinois on Friday, January 17. The show will stream live on TrillerTV:

HOG Watch The Throne This Friday In Chicago!

House of Glory presents Watch The Throne this Friday at the Logan Square Auditorium in Chicago. The event will stream LIVE on TrillerTV+.

HOG Heavyweight Championship: Mike Santana (C) vs. Ricky Starks

HOG Crown Jewel Championship: Zilla Fatu (C) vs. Matt Cardona

HOG Tag Team Championships: C.B.K. (Raheem Royal & Jay Armani) vs. Gringo Loco & Arez

Charles Mason vs. Amazing Red

Phumi Nkuta vs. Joe Alonzo

& More!

Limited tickets are available at HOGWrestling.net

Follow all social media channels for all your latest House of Glory headlines!

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW, RAW, Rob Schamberger, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading