– As noted, the son of WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg, Gage Goldberg, has committed to playing football at the University of Colorado. TMZ Sports spoke to the Goldbergs on the recent announcement, which you can view below.

Gage will be playing under coach Deion Sanders for the team, who his father previously played with for the Atlanta Falcons. Bill Goldberg stated on Sanders, “Deion and I are great friends. I love the man like he’s my brother.” He continued, “It’s just a huge decision. It’s not based on who’s got the coolest uniforms. It’s based on who’s gonna take care of you the most and where you have the best opportunity, both on and off the field.”

The former WWE Universal Champion added, “I’m gonna continue to sing his praises but after I speak so highly of this person, why would I not want this person to be the head coach of my son?” You can see a video of the chat below:

– Turner Licensing has released new WWE 2024 Calendars featuring WWE Legends and another one with current Superstars. They’re available now on Amazon.

– Discovery released the following synopsis for tonight’s episode of Big Little Brawlers:

“Jack devises a plan to help Andrew the Giant, but first, doctors say he needs to lose weight; Pinky and Syko train with the MWF’s top wrestlers; with his rivalry with Lil Show heating up, a misstep during a match could mean lights out for Hot Rod.”