WWE News: Mick Foley Sends Well-Wishes To Jason Sensation, Goldberg’s Son Commits To College Football Team
– Mick Foley took to social media to send some well wishes to Jason Sensation following the latter’s heart surgery. As reported late last month, Sensation — who memorably impersonated Owen Hart on WWE TV during the Attitude Era — underwent successful heart surgery. Foley posted to his Instagram account to wish Sensation well, writing:
“THINKING OF JASON
If you’ve got some positive thoughts, prayers or love to spare, please direct some for Jason Sensation, who is recovering from a double bypass. If the name is not familiar, Google him-as Jason was part of some of the best and funniest moments of the Attitude Era.
I have talked to Jason, and he is in high spirits – but he could definitely use some well wishes!”
– Bill Goldberg’s son Gage has committed to playing college football at the University Of Colorado. Gage posted to Twitter to reveal the news, writing:
“After a great conversation, I am honored to announce that I am committing to the University of Colorado to continue my football and academic career!!! #committed @CUBuffsFootball @DeionSanders @ChampionHSFB”
After a great conversation, I am honored to announce that I am committing to the University of Colorado to continue my football and academic career!!! #committed @CUBuffsFootball @DeionSanders @ChampionHSFB pic.twitter.com/ghnuePgmrf
— Gage Goldberg (@gage_goldberg1) January 14, 2024
