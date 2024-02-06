– Stonecutter Media announced a new pay-per-view and On Demand program showcasing Booker T and Tony Atlas:

WRESTLING ICONS: BOOKER T & TONY ATLAS – BLACK HISTORY HEROES IN FEBRUARY ON PAY-PER-VIEW AND ON DEMAND!

They are the most phenomenal black wrestlers in the history of the sport. WRESTLING ICONS pays tribute to two of the all-time greats – Booker T and Tony Atlas. They are legends in the ring and their astonishing careers spanned decades of greatness. Champions known for their toughness and hard-hitting power, they fought in some of the most compelling and brutal wrestling matches of all time, and now you can see their classic bouts on WRESTLING ICONS!

Every month you can see a new show focused on the greatest wrestling stars of all time on WRESTLING ICONS, and you can order the shows on pay-per-view or on demand. In addition to BOOKER T & TONY ATLAS – BLACK HISTORY HEROES, be sure to check out TERRY FUNK, THE IRON SHEIK – FALLEN ICONS, still available on pay-per-view and on demand. Go online to your cable or satellite provider’s website to order WRESTLING ICONS on pay-per-view. Or check your on demand guide for available shows.