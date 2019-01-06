Various News: Chris Jericho Says He Was ‘Scalped’ at Wrestle Kingdom 13, Elite Warn About Fake AEW Social Media Accounts

– Chris Jericho posted to Instagram to reveal that he lost some hair during his match with Tetsuya Naito at Wrestle Kingdom 13. You can see his post below, in which he noted he’s “never taking a piledriver on the ramp again”:

– The Elite posted a video to YouTube warning fans not to be fooled by fake social media accounts for All Elite Wrestling. The company’s actual accounts are as follows:

Twitter

Facebook

Instagram