Various News: Chris Jericho Says He Was ‘Scalped’ at Wrestle Kingdom 13, Elite Warn About Fake AEW Social Media Accounts

January 6, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Chris jericho NJPW Road to Tokyo Dome

– Chris Jericho posted to Instagram to reveal that he lost some hair during his match with Tetsuya Naito at Wrestle Kingdom 13. You can see his post below, in which he noted he’s “never taking a piledriver on the ramp again”:

– The Elite posted a video to YouTube warning fans not to be fooled by fake social media accounts for All Elite Wrestling. The company’s actual accounts are as follows:

